Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys 300 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Crown were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 68.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,889,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,032,815,000 after buying an additional 4,836,470 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,605,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Crown by 1,640.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 85,245 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 964,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,509,000 after purchasing an additional 165,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 5.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,917,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,607,000 after purchasing an additional 100,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.86. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,323.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

