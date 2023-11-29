Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 6,100 Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,059,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $635,044,000 after purchasing an additional 592,347 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at $270,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 251,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at $2,403,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKX. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at $768,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $58.17 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.03.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Further Reading

