Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 9,000 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $27,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Price Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.79.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays upgraded Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tapestry

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.