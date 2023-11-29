Qsemble Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Qsemble Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 790,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,437,000 after buying an additional 231,506 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth $736,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,633.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 99,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 93,556 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,694 shares of company stock worth $804,280 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOL opened at $84.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.45. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $87.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.07.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

