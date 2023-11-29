Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $364,000 Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 72.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,032,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 27,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 49.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 116,679 shares in the company, valued at $27,364,725.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 116,679 shares in the company, valued at $27,364,725.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $965,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,087,940.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,549 shares of company stock worth $4,413,384 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $272.77 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.88 and a 52-week high of $274.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.10. The firm has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 77.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

About Cadence Design Systems

Free Report

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

