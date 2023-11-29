Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $630,000 Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMG. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $132.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.47 and a 200-day moving average of $137.97. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.22 and a 1-year high of $180.63. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.34. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.