Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $686,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Qsemble Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344,564 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,846,000 after buying an additional 332,069 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,344,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,498,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $636,187,000 after acquiring an additional 134,360 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

General Motors Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.53. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.