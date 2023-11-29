Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $416,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 12,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ED opened at $90.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.78.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.54.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

