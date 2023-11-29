Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $624,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 110.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $692,000. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.8% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 135,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $106.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.45. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $107.15.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.