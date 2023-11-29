Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $301,000 Investment in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $426,463,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 990.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,937 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,167,000 after purchasing an additional 977,334 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth $34,014,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.30. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

