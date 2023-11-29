Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $560,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.61.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EMR opened at $87.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.16.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

