Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 4,600 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lessened its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of PLNT stock opened at $65.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $85.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on PLNT shares. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
