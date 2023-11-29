Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.37. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.61.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,934.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $131,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

About Commercial Metals

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

