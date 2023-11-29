Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,925,016,000 after acquiring an additional 59,010,391 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,242.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $136.32 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.33. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

