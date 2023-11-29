Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 22.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.08. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. BNP Paribas lowered ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Roth Mkm started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

