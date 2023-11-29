Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Capital One Financial lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $234.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

