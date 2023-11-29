RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stake Increased by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,901 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 4.68% of RADCOM worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in RADCOM by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after purchasing an additional 360,816 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in RADCOM by 209.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 23.1% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RADCOM by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 27,479 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RADCOM in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDCM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,023. RADCOM Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). RADCOM had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RADCOM Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

