Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,521 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $14,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Radian Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 83,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Radian Group’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on RDN

Radian Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.