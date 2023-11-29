Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.47% of Rapid7 worth $12,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.07.

RPD opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $55.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.07.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $198.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.01 million. Research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

