Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Purchased by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management boosted its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management owned approximately 0.54% of Rapid7 worth $14,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $20,261,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 150.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 870,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after buying an additional 522,286 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 21.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,714,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,627,000 after buying an additional 478,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at $20,075,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 43.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after buying an additional 396,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of RPD traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $53.66. 74,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,927. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $55.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $198.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

RPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

Read Our Latest Report on RPD

Rapid7 Profile

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.