RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Price Performance
Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $246.35 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.59 and a beta of 1.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 30.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth about $2,992,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth about $301,000.
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
