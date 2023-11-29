RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $246.35 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 30.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth about $2,992,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth about $301,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.