Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stake Boosted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $17,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,892 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 46,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after buying an additional 29,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $269.23 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $196.11 and a 52 week high of $295.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.51.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total transaction of $2,841,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,258 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,960.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

