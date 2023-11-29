Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 1,384,800 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,107,332 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.62% of American Airlines Group worth $306,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 7,692.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.43. 8,092,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,105,475. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.58.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

