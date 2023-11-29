Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 2,930,002 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,443,927 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,930,002 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.58% of Southwestern Energy worth $170,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 907,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 158,997 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 864,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 168,964 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,964,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,916,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 62.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.30 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

