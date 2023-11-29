Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,591,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.50% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $168,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth approximately $54,912,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after buying an additional 1,629,709 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth approximately $35,068,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,589,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,084,000 after buying an additional 624,365 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 366.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after buying an additional 574,423 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.86. The stock had a trading volume of 113,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,779. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.00. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $44.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $264,973.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $264,973.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 102,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $4,182,626.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at $588,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,073 shares of company stock worth $10,364,584. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

