Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,799,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814,600 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for 0.9% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.88% of Palantir Technologies worth $610,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 205,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $4,052,542.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at $85,707.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,301,919.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 205,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $4,052,542.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,707.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,464 shares of company stock worth $6,374,679. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.92. 19,983,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,246,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 328.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

