Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,166,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.10% of Alkermes worth $161,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alkermes stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,584. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.63. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $380.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.18 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALKS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

