Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 390,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $283,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $770.17.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $10.53 on Wednesday, hitting $686.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,327. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $619.43 and a 200-day moving average of $665.22. The company has a market capitalization of $270.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $529.01 and a 12-month high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.