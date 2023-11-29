Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $163.51 Million Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,425,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.71% of Kellanova worth $163,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Kellanova by 902.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Kellanova by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kellanova by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.04. 292,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,390. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 100.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $4,641,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,176,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,154,359.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 778,000 shares of company stock worth $42,211,168. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

