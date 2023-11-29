Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $167.68 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100,548 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 379,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.46% of Cheniere Energy worth $167,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,664,947,000 after purchasing an additional 83,039,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,562,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after acquiring an additional 223,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,260,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,774,602,000 after acquiring an additional 188,649 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.40. 271,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,763. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

