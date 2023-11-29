Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $195.78 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1,728.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,782,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,684,777 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of General Electric worth $195,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $119.15. 341,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,810,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.57 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.55.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

