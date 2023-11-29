Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $216.60 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,618,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $216,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $156.95. The company had a trading volume of 456,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,917. The stock has a market cap of $143.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.50 and a 200-day moving average of $140.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $157.05.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

