Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $250.91 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,368,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412,514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $250,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 52,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $596,970,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,931,180. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $54.84. 740,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,594,333. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

