Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $328.84 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 868,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,400 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica makes up 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.68% of Lululemon Athletica worth $328,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after buying an additional 45,145,050 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,637,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $180,458,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 284.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 669,154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,275,000 after buying an additional 495,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 42.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,471,000 after purchasing an additional 464,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.96. The stock had a trading volume of 207,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,319. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.81. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $437.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $328.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.94.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

