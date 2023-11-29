Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $369.39 Million Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,201,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 468,300 shares during the period. Atlassian comprises approximately 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.86% of Atlassian worth $369,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total transaction of $1,497,224.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,436,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total value of $1,497,224.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,543 shares in the company, valued at $34,436,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $715,389.03. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 101,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,315,698.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,703 shares of company stock valued at $65,323,916. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $8.68 on Wednesday, reaching $197.09. The stock had a trading volume of 494,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,190. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.13 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $116.40 and a 1-year high of $215.77.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.19.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

