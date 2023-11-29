Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $482.83 Million Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,187,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the period. United Therapeutics accounts for about 0.7% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.66% of United Therapeutics worth $482,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

Insider Activity

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $1,333,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,131,931.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,383 shares of company stock worth $6,806,244 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.85. 29,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $204.44 and a one year high of $283.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.63. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

