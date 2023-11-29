Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $552.26 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,306,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075,400 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises 0.8% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $552,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $312,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,858,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Fortinet by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,673,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,503,000 after buying an additional 2,440,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.90.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,224.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,054 over the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,766,840. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

