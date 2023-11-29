Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 298.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964,212 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of AbbVie worth $173,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 346.7% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.32. The stock had a trading volume of 650,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471,248. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $244.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.72 and a 200 day moving average of $143.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.19%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.69.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

