Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,255,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $173,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,851,466 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CL traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638,380. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.98. The company has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

