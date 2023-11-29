Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 23,400 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,531,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.78% of National Beverage worth $170,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIZZ. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in National Beverage by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in National Beverage by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in National Beverage by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in National Beverage by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in National Beverage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 23.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $242,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,131.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $242,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 3,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $138,180.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,762.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Beverage Price Performance

Shares of National Beverage stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,854. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average of $49.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.93.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $324.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.66 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

