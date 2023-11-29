Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 2,423,728 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 307.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,211,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423,728 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of Charles Schwab worth $182,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 334.1% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 42,535 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 21.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 372.9% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW traded up $2.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.77. 2,619,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,185,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day moving average is $56.68. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,824 shares of company stock worth $738,057. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

