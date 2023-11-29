Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 66,271 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,271 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.60% of Spotify Technology worth $182,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 602,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,652,000 after purchasing an additional 78,128 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 669.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 50,349 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,921,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,481,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.50.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.36. 223,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.40. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $184.92.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.