Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 959,008 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,564,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959,008 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.61% of General Mills worth $273,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 45.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in General Mills by 15.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.86. The company had a trading volume of 650,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,278. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average of $71.84. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

