Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 7,830.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 848,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Seagen worth $163,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 87.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.17. The company had a trading volume of 97,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,377. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.41 and a beta of 0.35. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $217.51.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,795 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.97, for a total value of $371,511.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,646,329.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,887 shares of company stock valued at $7,743,710. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Sunday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

