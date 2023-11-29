Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 267,187 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $165,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $339.45. 336,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,928. The company has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $319.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $386.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

