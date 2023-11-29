Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,995,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $163,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,925. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $79.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -5.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

