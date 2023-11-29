Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,399,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629,100 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises about 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $394,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Kroger by 36.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on KR shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Kroger Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.72. 888,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,959,672. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 over the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

