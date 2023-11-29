Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 154,300 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,109,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 154,300 shares during the period. Biogen comprises about 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $316,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Biogen by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Biogen by 0.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on BIIB
Biogen Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Biogen stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.40. 123,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,511. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.86 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.10.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Biogen Profile
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Biogen
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Workday works out a new high; higher highs are still to come
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MercadoLibre up 28% as Latin American ecommerce poised for growth
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- These are the top sectors for blue chip growth in 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.