Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 154,300 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,109,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 154,300 shares during the period. Biogen comprises about 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $316,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Biogen by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Biogen by 0.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.08.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.40. 123,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,511. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.86 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.10.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

