Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,967,800 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,391,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,967,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.53% of Delta Air Lines worth $161,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,262,825,000 after purchasing an additional 995,107 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $244,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 962,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after buying an additional 73,291 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 104.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DAL. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $36.69. 2,374,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,098,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.75.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Further Reading

