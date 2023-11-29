Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 774,244 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,828,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 774,244 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.15% of Incyte worth $300,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Incyte by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after buying an additional 43,168 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.94.

INCY stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.42. 171,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average of $60.58. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.32 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

